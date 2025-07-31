Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A high-level meeting was held on Thursday between apple growers' associations of Himachal Pradesh and the state's Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, to address key issues plaguing the horticulture sector.

The meeting, convened in the wake of recent Supreme Court directions and the ongoing agrarian crisis, focused on land rights, the impact of fungal diseases on crops, and market crashes due to premature harvesting.

Also Read | Hiring in 2025: India’s Formal Hiring Stable in June As Demand for Remote Work Rises, Says Indeed Hiring Lab Report.

Farmer leaders confirmed that on August 13, a massive statewide protest will be organised across Himachal Pradesh on farming issues.

The farmers also demanded that the government of India address on US tariff impositions on Indian apples. After the meeting, Harish Chauhan, Convener of the Joint Farmers' Forum (Sanyukt Kisan Manch), told ANI that the farmer leaders had a positive meeting.

Also Read | Pragya Singh Thakur Breaks Down After NIA Court Acquits Her in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case, Says 'I Was Humiliated for 17 Years'.

"Today, the Horticulture Minister convened a meeting with various farmer organisations to discuss the Supreme Court's stay on the felling of trees and the implications of that decision. The focus was on the legal stand Himachal Pradesh took in the Supreme Court and its impact on land classified as 'Shamlat land', land on which farmers held traditional rights since the time of the kings, the British era, and up until the 1952 notification." He Said.

"In 1980, after the Forest Conservation Act was enacted, such lands were reclassified as forest land. This led to immense hardship for small and landless farmers. The state no longer holds a land bank to distribute land for rehabilitation or development. The right to do so now lies with the Central Government," said Chauhan.

"Today's meeting emphasised the urgent need to reclaim the rights over Shamlat lands, which do not have forest cover, so they can be restored for public use. People who lost homes and orchards in recent calamities need land for rebuilding. The Himachal Government has resolved to present its case forcefully before the Supreme Court and also persuade the Centre for necessary relaxations," he added.

Chauhan also pointed out another pressing concern: the outbreak of Marssonina blotch and Alternaria fungal diseases in apple crops. He explained that although lower-altitude areas saw good production after many years, these diseases have affected the size, colour, and quality of apples.

"Due to an earlier Himachal High Court order regarding land encroachment, several orchards were hurriedly cleared. As a result, premature fruits flooded the market, causing a crash. We urge growers to be patient. Consumers are aware of Himachal's superior quality. If we flood markets with immature apples, our prices collapse," he said.

"We appeal to farmers to harvest carefully and send only mature fruit. Let us not rush. There is global recognition of Himachal's five-colour strains and premium varieties like Royal Delicious, which take 130 days to mature," he added, appealing to farmers.

Chauhan also raised concerns over the anticipated arrival of imported apples.

"With the ongoing conflict in Iran, there might be reduced apple imports. Indian consumers are already preferring domestic produce. We must ensure our apples reach the market at the right time and quality to gain fair returns," he said.

The farmer Leaders have warned that India Must Stand Up to US Tariff Threats

On the issue of international trade, apple growers voiced strong opposition to potential tariff hikes by the United States on Indian apples.

"The US, under Trump and even now, has been threatening countries like China, Brazil, and the Philippines with 50% tariffs. India, too, faces such coercion. We urge the Indian Government to respond strongly. We are a country of 1.4 billion consumers, our market is our strength. US goods cannot enter our country on their terms," he said.

Chauhan added, "In 2018, when the U.S. increased import duties on steel and aluminium, India responded by imposing a 75% duty on apples among 28 other items. Now again, the Centre must show resolve. Prime Minister Modi's 56-inch chest should reflect in protecting apple growers and local industries. We must not bow to American trade bullying."

Former MLA Rakesh Singha Calls for Legal, Political Action to Save Himachal's Farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Singha, Convener of the Apple Federation of India and former MLA, said the present crisis stems from systemic neglect since 1980.

"This is not just about apple growers. It's about farmers' rights, economic justice, and Himachal's future. Each block of the state will witness demonstrations. We are fighting for the rights of every disaster-affected person, every grower, and every citizen," said Rakesh Singha.

The apple sector, the backbone of Himachal's economy, faces threats from climatic disasters, legal land restrictions, market distortions, and foreign trade pressures. With farmer organisations mobilising, the August 13 protest is expected to be a defining moment in the ongoing agrarian struggle in the hill state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)