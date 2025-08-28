Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh, battered by incessant monsoon rains, witnessed rare political unanimity on Wednesday when the State Assembly passed a resolution under Rule 102, urging the Union Government to declare the ongoing rain and flood-induced destruction as a national calamity and to sanction a special relief package for the hill state. The Opposition BJP supported the resolution without dissent.

Presiding over the House, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania convened a high-level meeting inside the Assembly premises with senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state government departments to review road restoration efforts and coordination in ongoing relief operations.

"Hill states face unique challenges; a separate policy must be framed to ensure harmony between development and nature," Speaker Pathania said, noting that his home district, Chamba, had suffered extensive losses. "About 7,000 to 8,000 pilgrims are stranded in Manimahesh. The administration is engaged in full-scale rescue and relief operations. I will also visit the ground situation tomorrow," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed the Assembly that heavy rainfall had severely damaged roads in Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti, while disrupting electricity, water supply, and mobile connectivity.

"The situation is under control. People should not panic or believe in rumours. Over 3,000 pilgrims on the Manimahesh Yatra have already been rescued," Agnihotri said, cautioning that adverse weather might delay helicopter sorties.

"Four helicopters are stationed in Chamba, with additional helicopters deployed in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti for relief and rescue. If necessary, the Army will be called in," he said. He also criticised Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut for tweeting incorrect information during the crisis, saying, "People in such responsible positions should avoid spreading misinformation."

According to officials, nearly 8,000 pilgrims were stranded in various locations along the Manimahesh Yatra route due to landslides and flash floods, with evacuation efforts continuing under challenging weather conditions. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has left for Chamba to oversee relief operations.

The Speaker also directed the NHAI to ensure the proper maintenance of national highways and to expedite four-lane works without compromising safety in fragile hill terrain.

State authorities said rescue, restoration of roads, and reinstatement of essential services remain their top priorities as they aim to normalise the situation at the earliest. (ANI)

