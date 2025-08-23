Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Bilaspur, has revoked its previous order dated August 20, 2025, which had temporarily suspended toll operations at the Baloh and Maura Toll Plazas on the four-lane National Highway-21 due to adverse road conditions including landslides and falling boulders.

According to the revised order issued from the DDMA Bilaspur, toll collection will resume effective August 23, 2025, but only on the reduced road length of 48.935 kilometers.

This reduction comes after inspection by multiple Sub-Divisional Magistrates and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials determined that certain sections of the highway, approximately 0.83 kilometers, remain under repair and only two lanes are currently functional instead of four.

The order read, "Whereas, during the inspection it has been noted that certain sections of the National Highway are still under repair, and only two lanes are functional instead of four lanes. It has also been mentioned in letter no. NHAI/PD/PIU-Mandi/Toll Plaza/31/1552 at Para No. 5 received from Project Director, NHAI, PIU-Mandi. As per the current situation, the toll fee shall not be collected for these damaged sections (which is 0.83 Km of structure length of the said National Highway) until they are repaired completely. The total road length eligible for toll collection is now reduced to 48.935 Kms for Maura Toll Plaza, excluding the aforesaid stretches undergoing repair work."

The order directs the NHAI, Maura Toll Plaza management, and other concerned authorities to ensure toll charges are levied solely on the operable, safe sections of the highway pending full repair.

"This order will come into effect with the condition that NHAI and the concerned authorities, including the Maura Toll Plaza management are directed to ensure that toll collection is initiated on the reduced tollable length only. In addition, adequate signage display helpline numbers along with traffic management measures are to be put in place for the safety and convenience of the public," read the order.

Meanwhile, the discussion on the rain-related disaster situation under Rule 67 concluded on the fifth day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's monsoon session with high drama, as the Opposition staged a walkout before Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi could respond.

As soon as Negi rose to reply to the debate, Opposition MLAs quietly walked out of the House, accusing him of using "unparliamentary language" inside and outside the Assembly. The Opposition also announced that they would neither ask questions nor listen to any answers from the minister during the session.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, former minister and BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar accused the Revenue Minister of disrespecting Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and insulting disaster-affected people.

Parmar said the government failed to provide immediate relief to the worst-hit areas, particularly Mandi and Seraj in Mandi district, and that citizens themselves came forward to distribute aid.

Inside the House, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi hit back, holding the previous Jai Ram Thakur government responsible for the scale of the disaster. He alleged that between 2018 and 2022, Seraj lost around 23 percent of its forest cover due to indiscriminate tree felling, with 56 cases under investigation. He said the deforestation case in Shikari Devi was pending in the High Court.

Negi further alleged that the previous government favoured certain people who, in turn, funded Jai Ram Thakur.

"Blank cheques were taken to distribute money among BJP supporters. Jai Ram Thakur should submit a white paper within seven days with the names of the beneficiaries," the minister said. (ANI)

