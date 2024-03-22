Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Friday told officials to keep a strict vigil to check the illegal use of liquor and other inducements in the Lok Sabha elections.

Saxena, who presided over a meeting of all administrative secretaries organised here by the election department to review poll preparedness, directed all departments to take up their assigned role with sincerity, according to a statement.

All departments should ensure that their buildings used as polling stations are well maintained and contain all the assured minimum facilities prescribed by the Election Commission, he said and asked the Director General of Police to ensure cent percent deposition of licensed firearms and execution of pending non-bailable warrants.

The health department was asked to notify the facility of cashless treatment to polling personnel and security forces.

The social justice and empowerment department was asked to ensure provision of wheelchairs and volunteers at every polling station for the assistance of disabled and elderly voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg gave a comprehensive overview of the role and responsibilities of different departments during the elections.

