Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): In a significant step towards recognising and formalising land rights for local communities, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has presented 25 beneficiaries from the Kalpa block in Kinnaur district with land ownership certificates in accordance with the Forest Rights Act of 2006. These certificates had been pending for several years.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that land leases have already been allotted to 460 individuals across the state under the Forest Rights Act.

Addressing a gathering at Kalpa, he stated that, for the first time in 75 years, Shipki-la was being opened to tourists who can now visit Shipki-la simply by carrying an AADHAR card and token. It will boost the local economy and promote tourism in border areas, thus creating employment opportunities for the youth.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 48 crore in the Kinnaur Assembly Constituency. The foundation stone of the auditorium at DIET at Reckong-Peo is to cost rupees eight crore, Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex at Kalpa is to cost Rs 29.88 crore, and the inauguration of the youth hostel at Kalpa, constructed for Rs 10.60 crore, as per the release.

Criticising the previous government, he alleged that public funds were misused, which should have instead been spent on the welfare of the farmers, horticulturists, and the last man in the row.

He added that large plots of land were handed over to big industrialists at throwaway prices, and huge subsidies were given for electricity. The Una Bulk Drug Park project, for which Rs 50 crore was allocated by the Centre, was returned, as the state government will now take up its work on its own to safeguard state interests, he stated.

He claimed that the BJP government received liberal grants of about Rs68,000 crore from the Centre in the form of GST compensation and revenue deficit grants, but "instead of repaying the debts and clearing the liabilities, it utilised the funds on freebies." Additionally, about Rs 9,000 crore under the NPS had yet to be released.

However, the Congress government has saved Rs 3000 crore by plugging corruption loopholes, the CM said.

He said that despite losses worth Rs 10,000 crore due to natural disasters, the Centre has not provided any financial aid. Still, the state government released a special relief package of Rs. 4,500 crore from its resources to assist those affected. The Chief Minister emphasised that his government will make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027.

He also addressed the Vimal Negi case, accusing the opposition of playing politics over it. He assured that the government would stand with the family of Vimal Negi and that the guilty would be brought to justice.

Vimal Negi, an engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), went missing on March 10, and his body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18. He had joined the corporation on June 15, 2024 and was reportedly under stress.

The CM announced that under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi, women across all blocks of Kinnaur district will be given the benefit in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister stated that the government plans to create 25,000 jobs in this financial year and has committed to creating five lakh employment opportunities over five years. Under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, orphaned children have been given the status 'Children of the State', and the government is covering their education expenses. Similarly, the state bears the education expenses of widowed children under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana.

He announced a new scheme to ensure medical check-ups for seniors above 70 at their doorstep. Additionally, Rs 100 crore is spent to provide modern medical equipment in government medical colleges.

The Chief Minister also announced the opening of CBSE-affiliated schools in four blocks of Kinnaur. Further announcements included Rs 10 crore for the sports complex, Rs 10 crore for an indoor stadium, and plans to develop four schools as day-boarding institutions.

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for launching several developmental works in the Kinnaur constituency. He said the state's overall development was progressing under the Chief Minister's leadership.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 10,000 for the local women's team to promote sports among youth and encourage them to avoid substance abuse. The Chief Minister also visited the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), where he gave Rs 100,000 to five women's groups to assist them in purchasing essentials. He also released the annual magazine "Narkasang", brought out by the DIET. (ANI)

