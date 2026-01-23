Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday expressed grief over the death of ten Army soldiers in an accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that they would always be remembered for their service to the Nation. He prayed for the peace of the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

The Chief Minister wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

The Indian Army said an Army vehicle carrying soldiers skidded off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in Doda.

"In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather, in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," the Army's White Knight Corps said in a post X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed his condolences.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," LG Office said a post on X.

"In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure the best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery," it added.

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. (ANI)

