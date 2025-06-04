Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Manish Thakur, who lost his life in Sikkim, which has faced landslides due to heavy rains.

He was a resident of Baraban village in Nahan, Sirmaur district, and served in the Dogra Regiment.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and said that the state government stands firmly with them in this difficult time and will provide all possible assistance.

He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss, a release said.

Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of six development projects worth about Rs 100 crore in the Dehra assembly constituency of Kangra district on Tuesday.

Besides dedicating Rs. 4.96 crore Community Health Centre (CHC) Haripur in Dehra, the Chief Minister also laid foundation stone of Administrative and Diagnostic Block of the Hospital, Food Commissary and Quarantine at Durgesh Aranya- Zoological Park to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 47.62 crore and Lift Water Supply Scheme (LWSS) for International Zoo at Bankhandi (Seera Da Bharoh in tehsil Haripur) to be built at a cost of Rs. 16.25 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the road from Haripur to Sakri Ghera, which will cost Rs. 12.87 crore, the road from Thathar Tripal to Mehwa panchayat, which will cost Rs. 6.64 crore, and the upgradation of the Guler to Nandpur Barial Ludret road, which will be completed with an outlay of Rs 10.29 crore.

He said that International level Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park was being constructed at Bankhandi at a cost of Rs 619 crore. In the first phase, Rs 150 crore was being spent on construction of 43 enclosures.

Around 90 per cent of the work on the boundary wall has been completed, and eight check dams have also been constructed so far. The Chief Minister directed to construct more check to facilitate rain water harvesting. He said that it will not only be a tourist attraction but also a model of sustainable infrastructure, blending conservation with innovation. (ANI)

