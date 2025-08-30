Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of Bharmour, Manimahesh, and other disaster-affected areas of Chamba district, as well as the Fatehpur and Mand areas of Indora in Kangra district, following the release of excess water from Pong Dam on Saturday.

CM Sukhu also held a meeting with the district administration of Chamba at the NHPC Bhawan, Karian, and directed the officials to expedite relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas. He also asked the officers to make adequate arrangements of food, water, shelter and other essential amenities for those stranded.

He requested the district administration to prioritise the opening of damaged roads, particularly NH-154A connecting Chamba to Bharmour, and to temporarily restore the electricity and water supply schemes to facilitate the people.

The Chief Minister also visited Kalsuin, from where the buses were available to drop the Yatris, and also interacted with them. He said that buses have been arranged for the devotees at Kalsuin near Chamba, from where they can board them to travel towards Nurpur and Pathankot.

CM Sukhu directed the officials to restore the Salooni-Khundimaral road soon so that the maximum number of devotees who have come from the Kishtwar or Doda districts of Jammu can be facilitated to reach their homes. He said that additional HRTC and Private buses have been arranged.

The Chief Minister stated that on Friday, approximately 5,000 devotees were dropped off at Nurpur or Pathankot from Kalsuin. Small vehicles were also arranged for the devotees to drop them off beyond Salooni, who had come from the Jammu and Kashmir side.

The Chief Minister took off from Pathankot Air Force Station towards Bharmour, but due to adverse weather conditions, his helicopter was unable to land there.

Later, while interacting with media persons at Chamba, the Chief Minister stated that due to the present State Government's pre-emptive measures, the loss of human lives was comparatively less than the devastation that occurred in 2023. But the scale of destruction was much higher.

CM Sukhu stated that the roads, electricity, water supply, and communication services were badly hit compared to 2023. This year, the entire State has been hit by the destruction attributed to incessant rains, landslides and cloud bursts.

He said, "The rehabilitation was a challenge before the State Government, but with the support of the people of the State, we will overcome it courageously. It is our responsibility to rehabilitate the families who have been rendered homeless, lost all means of livelihood and will offer a special relief package to support them."

CM Sukhu stated that Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh are reviewing the situation on the ground.

Sukhu said, "The government is committed to provide relief to the disaster-affected people and to evacuate those who are stranded midway due to the roads which were washed out in floods en route to Chamba and Bharmour at various places".

He further said, "Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has proceeded for Bharmour on foot from Chamba. This demonstrates that the present State Government has adopted a humanitarian approach and is sensitively dealing with the crisis."

The Chief Minister said that the State Government was vigorously working to restore road connectivity as poclains, JCBs and other heavy machinery have been deployed in the district. He stated that the district administration has been instructed to restore road connectivity as soon as possible; however, the weather was posing a challenge to the relief and restoration works.

CM added that the evacuation of those stranded in the Bharmour area was also dependent on favourable weather, although helicopters have been deployed for this purpose.

Criticising the BJP leaders, CM Sukhu said that they were busy spreading rumours instead of extending support to the affected people. He said that this BJP was demanding the adjournment of the Monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, while in 2023, they had demanded an extension of the Vidhan Sabha session.

Chief Minister Sukhu said, "The decision to suspend the Manimahesh yatra has been taken keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, while some people are doing petty politics over this issue."

He further said, "Himachal Pradesh was the land of deities popularly known as 'Devboomi'. We have full faith in our deities and pilgrimages like Manimahesh, but it was unfortunate that the leaders of the BJP were indulging in petty politics."

The Chief Minister said that it was only the State Government which was standing in solidarity with the affected people and expediting the relief and rescue operations.

CM Sukhu stressed the need to conduct a study to understand the reasons behind the frequent occurrence of cloud bursts in the State.

He stated that during his recent meeting with the Union Home Minister, he had requested the Central Government to establish an expert group to examine this matter. He noted that global warming and climate change pose a significant challenge, causing extensive destruction; therefore, we must dig deep to tackle this problem effectively and save valuable lives.

Earlier, before leaving for Bharmour, the Chief Minister, while at Pathankot Air Force Station, also inquired about the relief and rehabilitation operations being carried out in Kangra district from the Deputy Commissioner, Hemraj Bairwa, following the excess water release from Pong Dam.

On the occasion, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLAs Neeraj Nayyar and Suresh Kumar, former Minister Asha Kumari and other district administrative officers were present. (ANI)

