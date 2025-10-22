Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a press release said.

CM Sukhvinder Singh said that Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolising the "unbreakable bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters".

"On this day, sisters apply a tilak to their brothers and pray for their long life, happiness and prosperity. The festival also emphasises nurturing the love, care and trust between siblings".

The Chief Minister urged the people of the state to strengthen family bonds and brotherhood while wishing everyone happiness, good health and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj is a festival that symbolises the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters pray for their brothers' long and happy lives by applying a 'Tika' on their foreheads. The occasion is further marked by the exchange of gifts and sweets between brothers and sisters, reinforcing their bond.

Bhai Dooj is known by several names in other parts of India. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, and Bhai Beej, and in Maharashtra, this day is celebrated as Bhai Tika. This day is celebrated as Bhai Phonta in Bengal. In the southern regions of India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. (ANI)

