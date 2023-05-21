Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the exhibition 'Rajiv Gandhi-21st Century Visionary' on the 33rd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Sunday.

In his address, the Chief Minister reminisced about his student days and his association with Rajiv Gandhi through the NSUI (National Students' Union of India). He said that due to due to Rajiv Gandhi's support he became the NSUI State president. He also highlighted a significant achievement of Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister: granting the right to vote upon attaining 18 years of age after a delegation from NSUI made the demand.

The Chief Minister also praised Rajiv Gandhi's contributions, including the computer revolution and his vision of making India a leader in the IT sector. He emphasized Rajiv Gandhi's commitment to women's empowerment and mentioned the constitutional amendment providing 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

He said that after 30 years, almost 58 per cent of seats have been won by women candidates in Panchayati Raj institutions, while 21 out of 34 women have been elected in the Shimla Municipal Corporation election.He called upon everyone to draw inspiration from Rajiv Gandhi's life and contributions to society.

The Chief Minister acknowledged Rajiv Gandhi as a historical figure and highlighted the importance of documenting and preserving his legacy. The event also included the screening of a documentary on the life and contribution of Rajiv Gandhi to society. (ANI)

