Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the newly constructed Regional Laboratory building of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) at Dari, near Dharamshala. The state-of-the-art facility has been built at a cost of Rs. 3.5 crore.

The laboratory complex comprises a basement, ground floor, first floor and top floor, each spread over 234.61 sq. m, with a total built-up area of 938.44 sq. m. The basement has been designated for parking and is equipped with essential services such as electricity, water supply and other modern amenities to support the functioning of an advanced analytical laboratory.

Purpose-built sections have been established for water and wastewater quality analysis, ambient air quality monitoring and microbiological examination, enabling comprehensive environmental monitoring activities. The building also houses a dedicated sample storage room, chemical and glassware storage facilities, a record room, a meeting hall and adequate seating arrangements for staff, ensuring a fully functional and efficient laboratory environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has provided adequate budgetary support to complete the project, which has been developed in accordance with the requirements for National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation. "With its modern infrastructure, enhanced analytical capacity and improved safety provisions, this new laboratory will significantly strengthen the technical capabilities, operational efficiency and service standards of the State Pollution Control Board," he said.

Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, Vice Chairman HP State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania, MLAs Sanjay Awasthy, Harish Janartha and Suresh Kumar, Congress leader Devender Jaggi, Chairman APMC Kangra Nishu Mongra, Mayor Municipal Corporation Dharamshala Neenu Sharma, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Member Secretary HPSPCB Praveen Gupta and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

