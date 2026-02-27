Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inspected the under-construction heliport at Jaskot in Hamirpur district, being constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

He directed officials to accelerate the pace of construction and ensure that the heliport is completed by May this year.

Emphasising the state government's commitment to promote the tourism sector, the Chief Minister said that expansion of connectivity and infrastructure was being given added priority to enhance facilities for visitors. He added that the growth of tourism would strengthen the state's economy and generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, according to a release.

He further stated that heliports were being constructed in all district headquarters and other major tourist destinations across Himachal Pradesh. Recently, helicopter services were launched from Sanjauli heliport to Chandigarh and Reckong Peo, enabling tourists to travel conveniently to the key destinations.

In addition, helicopter services on the Sanjauli-Rampur-ReckongPeo and Sanjauli-Manali (SASE Helipad) routes will also commence shortly, further improving air connectivity in the region.

Later, the Chief Minister also inspected the under-construction Hamirpur Bus Stand project, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 123 crore. He noted that work on both projects was progressing at a rapid pace and expressed confidence that they would be completed within the stipulated timeframe, providing significant convenience and improved infrastructure to the residents of the district, the release stated.

Among those present on the occasion were MLA Suresh Kumar and Captain Ranjit Singh, former MLA Anita Verma, Chairman Kangra Cooperative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ramchandra Pathania, Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Chairman APMC Hamirpur Ajay Sharma, District Congress President Suman Bharti, Congress leaders Pushpinder Verma, Subhash Dhatwalia and Rubal Thakur, Secretaries M Sudha Devi and Ashish Singhmar, Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore, SP Balbir Singh, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

