Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday welcomed the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "I welcome this move of the central government. In India, their activities were going on very suspiciously for a long time. Not once but many times such evidence have been obtained. So there was a need to take some steps."

Thakur congratulated Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah on the decision.

"I congratulate respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, on this decision. People were expecting this to happen so long ago. This is the right decision and I welcome this decision," Thakur said.

He further said, "All the activities which are not in the interest of the country and society, and the people who have been making attempts to break the country, I believe they will be stopped because of this."

Earlier, taking to Twitter Thakur had asserted that there is no place for terrorism in the 'New India'.

"I welcome the decision of the Central Government to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) which is engaged in anti-national activities. Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, criminal activities are being curbed. This is the new India, there will be no place for terrorism here," Thakur said in a tweet.

The Central government has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), its associates, and affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification.

The notification said PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an "unlawful association".

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the PFI leaders and members across India.

Searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India where over 100 activists of the PFI were arrested. Assam police on Tuesday arrested 25 PFI leaders, members from eight districts of the state. Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police told ANI that several people have been detained by police in various districts. (ANI)

