Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] June 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday met various delegations, listening patiently to their concerns and assuring them of appropriate and timely action.

Among those who called on the Chief Minister were delegations from the Kandaghat area of Solan district, a group of B.Ed. students, representatives from the Livelihood Building under Municipal Corporation Shimla, and aspirants of MBBS and BDS courses.

During his meeting with the delegation of the National Rural Livelihood Mission and the Himachal Pradesh 'Pashu Evam Krishi Sakhi Sangh, CM said that the State Government was committed to strengthen the rural economy and special emphasis was being laid on promoting natural farming.

For the first time, the State Government has fixed Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for milk, wheat, maize, and turmeric produced through natural farming. He said that the MSP for maize has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, and for wheat from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg, benefitting lakhs of farmers.

He informed that the State will soon start purchasing raw turmeric at Rs. 90 per kg to promote its cultivation under the brand name 'Himachali Haldi'. Over 1.58 lakh farmers engaged in natural farming have already been certified in the State so far.

The Chief Minister added that an e-commerce portal 'Him-Ira' has been launched to facilitate the sale of products made by women self-help groups. Products like Him-Ira are gaining popularity even outside the State.

He assured the delegation that their demands would be considered sympathetically and necessary action would be taken. (ANI)

