New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Monday and sought an increase in the state's borrowing limit due to the financial strain caused by the recent rainfall and flash floods.

During the meeting, the chief minister apprised Sitharaman of the financial situation of Himachal Pradesh and urged the central government to provide assistance.

Sukhu also met with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and urged him to expand air connectivity in the hill state and regular flights to Shimla and Dharamshala.

During the detailed discussions, the chief minister sought the daily operation of Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala and Dharamshala-Shimla-Delhi flights, highlighting that at present, these flights were operational only thrice a week, causing inconvenience to tourists.

He also requested the commencement of night landing facilities at the Dharamshala airport.

Sukhu apprised the Union Minister about the status of the Kangra airport expansion and sought special assistance for the land acquisition process, citing its high cost.

He mentioned the issue was raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting and sought the continued support of the civil aviation ministry, emphasising that this would accelerate the region's development.

The chief minister also requested that four new heliports be constructed in the state to strengthen air connectivity and boost tourism.

Discussing the expansion of the Shimla airport, the chief minister urged Naidu to extend the operational watch hours beyond 1 pm and also proposed the operation of Dornier-type aircraft at Shimla, following the example of northeastern states.

He also emphasised the need to encourage additional operators to start flight services to Shimla.

After the meeting, Naidu said in X that the Centre was fully committed to supporting states like Himachal Pradesh.

"Today, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri @SukhuSukhvinder ji called on me. Himachal's beautiful hill terrain holds immense potential for tourism and youth employment.

"We discussed ways to strengthen aviation infrastructure and boost regional connectivity through UDAN, especially using small aircraft and helicopters suited for hilly regions. The Centre remains fully committed to supporting states like Himachal in unlocking these opportunities," Naidu said.

