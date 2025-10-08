Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a review meeting to assess the preparations for the unveiling ceremony of the statue of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, scheduled to be held on October 13, 2025, at the historic Ridge, Shimla.

The Chief Minister said that this programme would be organised by the state government and AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, and MP Rajni Patil, alongwith senior Congress leaders, would attend the event. He directed the officers to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the successful organisation of the programmer and to put in place the required security measures.

CM Sukhu also instructed that all preparations must be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, HIMUDA Vice Chairman Yashwant Chhajta, Secretary GAD Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and other dignitaries were present in the meeting.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the state government is striving to establish a robust healthcare system through infrastructure development.

He added that the state government has taken several initiatives in this direction, including the establishment of PGI Satellite Centre in Una, providing advanced equipment at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and expansion of Him Care Scheme. The government is also focusing on adopting digital health systems to improve primary healthcare services and strengthening the workforce.

Chief Minister Sukhu stated that a robotic surgery facility has been made available at Atal Super Speciality Institute, Chamiana, and Tanda Medical College. Robotic surgery will be gradually introduced at other medical colleges as well.

The Chief Minister stated that the integration of digital health information systems, from the sub-centre level to the state level, aims to enhance efficiency in healthcare services. The state government has increased the remuneration of essential technical staff, including radiographers and X-ray technicians.

To address staff shortages in the health department, the government has approved the recruitment of 200 medical officers, 38 assistant professors in various super-speciality departments, and 400 staff nurses as job trainees. This will enhance the efficiency of medical colleges and hospitals across the state and ensure that people have easy access to specialised healthcare facilities. (ANI)

