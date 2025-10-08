Palghar, October 8: The Palghar police recently arrested three men for allegedly beating a 55-year-old man to death after he objected to them throwing a poisonous substance into a river in the district. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, October 6. Soon after the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused within 12 hours.

The victim was later identified as Navasu Ladkya Phuphane, a resident of Saturli village in Mokhada taluka. According to a report in PTI, on the day of the incident, Phuphane objected to the trio throwing a poisonous substance into the Vaitarna river to kill fish. Yatish Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, said that the accused later confronted the victim. Palghar Shocker: Woman Beats Minor Son to Death With Rolling Pin in Maharashtra for Demanding Chicken Dish, Severely Assaults 10-Year-Old Daughter; Arrested.

The SP further said that the accused abused and attacked Phuphane and his son with wooden sticks. Post this, the three men tied Phuphane with a rope and allegedly dragged him to the village, where they continued to assault him until he succumbed to his injuries. After the incident, the victim's son approached the police and lodged a complaint. Vasai Shocker: Elderly Man Slits Wife’s Throat Before Trying To End His Own Life Over Prolonged Illness in Maharashtra, Probe On.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case of murder and other related offences against the accused. Mokhada Police Station formed multiple teams to nab the accused. Cops tracked down the trio and arrested them within 12 hours of the incident. The arrested accused have been identified as Jitendra alias Jitu Jayram Patil (31), Ritesh alias Gudda Tukaram Patil (23), and Pramod alias Panya Chintaman Warghade (25). All accused are said to be residents of Saturli.

