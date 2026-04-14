Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham Hydroelectric Project on the Satluj River during his two-day visit to Kinnaur district. On arrival, he inspected the powerhouse, surge shaft and barrage areas of the project and interacted with engineers and workers at the site.

The Chief Minister directed the department to expedite construction and ensure completion of the first phase by January 2027, with the entire project to be completed by the end of the current financial year. He said that the state government was committed to strengthening clean energy infrastructure and stressed the importance of promoting sustainable development in the state, according to an official release.

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He said that the project would significantly enhance the State's power generation capacity, boost energy self-reliance and contribute to environmentally sustainable growth.

He said that despite various challenges, the State Government has ensured proactive intervention through strengthened monitoring mechanisms and improved project planning. Technical measures were being continuously implemented to address site-specific issues and maintain construction momentum, the release stated.

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Approximately 75 per cent of the project work has been completed so far. He said that key civil components, including the barrage, head race tunnel and powerhouse structures, were at advanced stages. Whereas, electro-mechanical works were also progressing in a phased manner, aligned with the overall construction schedule.

Once completed, the project is expected to generate around 1,579 million units of electricity annually, substantially strengthening the energy portfolio and grid stability in the state. It is also projected to contribute nearly Rs. 900 crore annually to the economy of Himachal Pradesh.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Secretary to Chief Minister Ashish Singhmar, MD Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Abid Hussain Sadiq, DC Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma, SP Sushil Kumar Sharma and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, the release concluded. (ANI)

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