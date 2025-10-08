Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing construction work of utility ducts, being built along the approximately 7 km stretch from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park at a cost of Rs 145 crore. He directed the PWD officers to complete the project at the earliest.

He said that the construction work of the duct from Chotta Shimla to Oak Over was almost complete and should be finished within the next 15 days. He directed that the tarring of the road and the installation of streetlights be completed promptly.

Also Read | US: 19 Lawmakers Urge Donald Trump To 'Reset and Repair' Ties With India.

"Shimla, being not only the capital but also a major tourist destination of Himachal Pradesh, must retain its charm," said the Chief Minister, according to a release.

"A city free from the clutter of overhead cables would provide a better experience for tourists. This project is being implemented with an objective to further boost tourist inflow to Shimla," he added.

Also Read | Anantnag: 2 Soldiers Missing Amid Anti-Terrorist Operation in Jammu and Kashmir, Search Hit by Bad Weather.

The utility duct network would extend from Chotta Shimla to Willies Park, Secretariat via Raj Bhavan to Oak Over and from Sher-e-Punjab through Lower Bazaar up to CTO. These ducts would accommodate underground electric and water lines along with other utility cables.

MLAs Harish Janartha and Suresh Kumar along-with senior officers from the Public Works Department, were present in the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Sukhu said that the state government is striving to establish a robust healthcare system through infrastructure development.

He added that the state government has taken several initiatives in this direction, including the establishment of PGI Satellite Centre in Una, providing advanced equipment at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and expansion of Him Care Scheme. The government is also focusing on adopting digital health systems to improve primary healthcare services and strengthening the workforce.

Chief Minister Sukhu stated that patients robotic surgery facility has been made available at Atal Super Speciality Institute, Chamiana, and Tanda Medical College. Robotic surgery will be gradually introduced at other medical colleges as well.

The Chief Minister said the integration of digital health information systems from the sub-centre level to the state level aims to improve efficiency in healthcare services. The state government has increased the remuneration of essential technical staff, including radiographers and X-ray technicians.

To address staff shortages in the health department, the government has approved the recruitment of 200 medical officers, 38 assistant professors in various super-speciality departments, and 400 staff nurses as job trainees. This will enhance the efficiency of medical colleges and hospitals across the state and ensure that people have easy access to specialised healthcare facilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)