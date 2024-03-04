Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced the rollout of a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to all women in the 18-60 age group. This aid is provided under the flagship 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Sammaan Nidhi Yojana'.

"He said that with the announcement, the state government has fulfilled its fifth election guarantee, reflecting the government's sensitivity towards women," as per a press release from the CMO.

Also Read | 'Elections Will Come and Go, but Trinamool Congress Will Remain in Power in West Bengal', Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister was addressing the mediapersons and said that the amount would aid in their financial and social upliftment. "Every family would benefit from the scheme," he remarked.

"The government had already started the first phase of the scheme on February 1, 2024, as it was providing Rs 1,500 to all the women of districts Lahaul and Spiti and to all women of the state aged above 60 years. Around 5 lakh women were expected to benefit from the scheme and over Rs 800 crore would be spent annually under the scheme," as per the release.

Also Read | JP Nadda Resigns: BJP President Steps Down From Himachal Pradesh's Rajya Sabha Seat, Will Remain RS MP From Gujarat.

Under the 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Sammaan Nidhi Yojana', the government will soon begin the process of filling the forms of all eligible women so that they could avail the benefits at the earliest.

"The government has already fulfilled its guarantees of providing an old pension scheme benefiting 1.36 lakh employees, the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Scheme, starting of English medium from first class in all government schools, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for procurement of cow and buffalo milk and promoting natural farming by announcing the MSP for wheat and maize," the release stated.

The Chief Minister said that despite multi-faceted economic and disaster-made challenges, the government has succeeded in stabilizing the derailed economic condition of the state.

He added that the government had taken many ambitious steps to boost the rural economy of the state, besides strengthening the infrastructure in education, health and other essential service sectors. The government was making tireless efforts to generate additional economic resources and sources of employment and self-employment for the youth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)