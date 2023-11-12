Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday celebrated Diwali with children at Balika Ashram Tutikandi in Shimla and distributed sweets, fruits and firecrackers among them.

Sukhu returned from AIIMS Delhi on Saturday after 15 days of treatment.

The chief minister said that the present state government has enacted a law and granted the status of 'Children of the State' to orphan children, a statement issued here said.

He said that so far eligibility certificates have been issued to 4,000 orphan children in the state, offering various benefits such as care until the age of 27, educational support, financial aid for housing, clothing, festival allowances etc.

The chief minister said, “You are not without parents. The state government is your mother and father. Therefore, as the head of the state, I have come to celebrate Diwali with you.

“May the festival of Diwali bring happiness in your life and the state government is also working with the same approach. Face the challenges in life boldly because only challenges create confidence and give direction to life.”

In the coming times, the state government is also going to formulate a scheme for single women and deaf and mute children, he added.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil said the state government is going to build two state of the art ashrams for orphan children in Jwalamukhi and Sundernagar.

