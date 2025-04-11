Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually dedicated eight major developmental projects to the people of district Bilaspur on Friday.

These include launching of water sports activities at Kol Dam, the inauguration of 110 KW roof top Solar Power plant in DC office constructed at a cost of 70 lakh making it Himachal's first Green DC Office. The Chief Minister dedicated the City Livelihood Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, four Space Labs constructed at a cost of 40 lakhs and Model Career Centre constructed at a cost of 2.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that these projects reflect the commitment of state government towards the development of the district. He said that water based activities being introduced in the Gobind Sagar Lake region would boost water-based adventure tourism in a big way. This initiative will not only help Bilaspur to mark its presence on the tourism map but will also generate new employment opportunities for local youth.

Chief Minister said that state government has accorded top priority to the tourism sector because it was the highest revenue generating industry adding that major chunk of GST income also comes from this sector. He said that the vision of the state government was to make Himachal Pradesh as the Tourist Capital of India. The State Government envisions a compact package for tourism promotion which include and will integrate Religious tourism, Eco tourism, Water Tourism, Nature Tourism, Health Tourism etc which can attract all kinds of tourists from the country and as well from abroad.

He said that state government has decided to develop new tourist destinations at cost of Rs 2400 crores. Under the first phase wellness centres will be set up.

He added that investment from private sector was being encouraged for setting up 200 hotels from 3 star to 7 star. These would be equipped with high end health and wellness centres with International standard facilities for providing high value tourist experience. He said that religious and eco tourism would be promoted in a big way and facilities in Shree Naina Devi ji would be upgraded by with an expenditure of Rs 100 crores. Besides, Rs 200 crore will be spent on construction of convention centre at Dharamshala.

He said that Himachal Pradesh would emerge as a hub of Water Tourism soon. Cruise, Shikara, House boat, jet ski, motor boat and water scooter facilities are being developed in Govind Sagar Lake and other water bodies of the state which will not only boost water sports activities but also generate employment to local youth, he remarked. The government also intends to provide 5 percent interest subvention on loans to himachali youth for construction of hotels and homestays.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani in his address thanked the Chief Minister for his far sighted vision and plan for the development of Bilaspur district. He said that Chief Minister has always given priority to developmental needs of the district. He detailed about the ongoing projects and other local demands.

He said that Himachal's First Green DC Office complex was a major step fulfilling the States commitment to Green energy. A 110-kilowatt rooftop solar power plant has been installed in the Deputy Commissioner's office premises, which will generate an average of 440 units of electricity per day and about 13,200 units per month. This will result in annual savings of nearly Rs 10 lakh in electricity bills. The plant is not only a step toward environmental sustainability but also sets an inspiring example of making government buildings energy self-sufficient, he remarked.

He further said that Livelihood Centre built in Bilaspur town at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore has been developed under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission. It will connect them with self-employment, skill training, and wage employment opportunities.

Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said that these three projects being virtually inaugurated by the Chief Minister would become milestones in the fields of tourism, environmental sustainability, and employment generation in the district. Present among others on the occasion were Sunder Singh Thakur, MLA and former CPS, former Minister Ram Lal Thakur, Former MLAs Tilak Raj and Bambar Thakur, public representatives, party leaders and officers of State Government. (ANI)

