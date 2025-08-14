Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday, launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Sanvardhan Yojana in Shimla, a community-driven afforestation programme aimed at boosting the state's green cover while generating employment for local groups.

Under the scheme, youth clubs (yuvak mandals), women's groups (mahila mandals), and self-help groups will plant trees and maintain them for five years, with financial assistance from the government. Launching the initiative in the Kallog area of the city, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the state's annual Van Mahotsav by planting a deodar sapling.

"When the idea of the Van Utsav came up, I decided to host it in Kallog because of my long association with this ward from my days as a municipal councillor. Our government is committed to protecting forests, promoting eco-tourism, and ensuring strict measures against illegal felling," Sukhu told reporters.

The scheme will provide saplings free of cost through the Forest Department, and participating groups will receive Rs 1.2 lakh for planting on 25 bighas (approximately one hectare) of land identified by the department. If at least 50 saplings survive in the first year, the group will be awarded Rs 1 lakh in the following year, with continued payments over five years for sustained maintenance.

Sukhu stressed that the initiative will not only expand forest cover but also create a steady income stream for community groups while fostering environmental awareness. "Even in heavy rain, we went ahead with the plantation because this programme is about our love for nature and our responsibility towards the environment," he said.

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan praised the initiative and said the Municipal Corporation had already planted five lakh trees in and around the city between July 27 and August 4, in collaboration with various social organisations.

"These plantations will be adopted and developed into full-fledged forests by different self-help groups. We are requesting the state government and Centre to provide special grants for such large-scale afforestation drives," the Mayor said.

He also revealed plans to develop a new multi-purpose ground in three phases, including facilities for senior citizens, a badminton court, and a large open space, in partnership with the Forest Department.

Both the Chief Minister and Mayor stressed the need for coordination between government departments, municipal authorities, and community organisations to achieve environmental goals. Sukhu assured that women's self-help groups involved in plantation would also be linked to livelihood opportunities.

The Mayor highlighted that despite legal constraints on tree lopping and cutting within municipal limits, the Corporation is working with the Forest Department to secure approvals for removing dry or dangerous trees, while ensuring that environmental safeguards remain intact. (ANI)

