Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered the replacement of 'Janani Suraksha' drop-back ambulances in the state to ensure accessible, high-quality and efficient services for the people. As many as 125 ambulances will be replaced at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 10.68 crore.

While chairing a review meeting of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Shimla, the Chief Minister said that around Rs 20 crore would be spent under the elderly and palliative care programme to provide better healthcare facilities to the senior citizens. Under this programme, bedridden patients would be provided medical examination and treatment facilities at their doorstep with special teams comprising of doctors, paramedical and other support staff to be linked with 70 model health institutions across the state. He described the programme as extremely significant from a healthcare perspective and a reflection of the government's strong commitment towards public welfare.

CM Sukhu further stated that several initiatives are being implemented to provide world-class healthcare facilities to children and expectant mothers. Children suffering from Type-1 diabetes and expectant mothers will be provided with insulin pumps free of cost. Approximately Rs 2.25 crore will be spent on this initiative, he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for effective rehabilitation of youth trapped in substance abuse.

He said that strengthening rehabilitation centres was essential and directed the officers to prepare a comprehensive plan and take concrete steps in this direction.

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Innovation, Digital Technologies and Governance) Gokul Butail, Secretary Health Priyanka Basu Ingty, Director DDTG Dr Nipun Jindal, Mission Director NHM Pradeep Kumar Thakur, Director Health Services Gopal Beri and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

