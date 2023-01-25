Shimla, January 25: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal at Samirpur in district Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh. During the meeting, Prem Kumar Dhumal congratulated Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on becoming the state's Chief Minister.

Earlier, on Tuesday Himachal Pradesh CM paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides discussing issues of various development projects under implementation in the state, the Chief Minister also requested liberal assistance from the Centre to give a fillip to the ongoing development works. Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Keeps Home, Finance; Vikramaditya Singh Given Public Works, Youth Services and Sports Charge.

Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that the state government would effectively implement the centrally launched schemes, 'Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojna' which is aimed to revolutionise infrastructure, and 'Parvatmala Yojna' for the construction of ropeways. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Sworn In As 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh; Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attend Oath Ceremony.

He said that both these schemes would immensely benefit the people of the State, adding further that connectivity and infrastructure development were one of the main focus areas of the present government besides generating employment avenues for the people.

The Chief Minister also honoured the Prime Minister with a traditional memento, Himachali Shawl, and cap. The Prime Minister congratulated Sukhu on becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and assured him of all possible support to the state.Sukhu also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This was his first meeting with the Union Home Minister after becoming Chief Minister.

