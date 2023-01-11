Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his cabinet on Wednesday. CM Sukhu kept several portfolios with him, including home, finance, and planning. Meanwhile, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri will look after Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transport, and Language, Arts, and Culture portfolios. Vikramaditya Singh has been given the charge of Public Works and Youth Services & Sports department. Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Seven Ministers Take Oath, Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Also Appointed as Congress Struggles to Strike Balance.

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion:

Himachal Pradesh | Vikramaditya Singh given the charge of Public Works and Youth Services & Sports dept — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)