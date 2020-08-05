Dharamshala, Aug 4 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be on a four-day visit to Kangra district beginning Wednesday and will inaugurate various development projects, a state minister said.

Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania said Thakur will also attend the state BJP meet at Dehra.

Pathania said a National Sports University will be set up in the district with the help of the central government. He informed reporters here that he had already discussed this with Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur.

