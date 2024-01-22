Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Hanuman temple at Jakhu in Shimla on Monday and looked at the place where a 111-foot statue of Lord Ram is proposed to be established.

The Chief Minister visited Jakhu temple and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman. He visited the temple after the Pran Prathistha ceremony of Ram Lalla was held at the grand temple in Ayodhya.

He said that the Lord Ram is the foundation of India's culture.

"Lord Ram is the culture of India, today Pran Pratishtha has been done. I would like to congratulate and greet everyone. We have tried to follow the path and preachings of Lord Ram in running our government and in our lives. It is important that the Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya. Hanumanji had brought Ramji back to Ayodhya. We recited Hanuman Chalisa here. I appeal to everyone to follow the path of Ramji. We shall set up a big statue of Lord Ram here," Sukhu said.

He also urged people to light up earthen diyas. Sukhu accused BJP leaders in the state of trying to take political benefit from temple-related events in Ayodhya.

"I am a Sanatan Dharmi. The leader of the opposition here is trying to take political benefits. Whatever good I am doing he is just misleading," Sukhu said.

Sukhu also hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and accused him of resorting to political gimmicks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress has alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who is on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was "stopped and prevented" from paying obeisance at the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Sri Sri Sankardev, in Hainoragaon near here.

The party alleged that this was done on instructions of Sarma.

Sukhu said there is no law in the country to prevent a devotee from offering prayers at a religious place.

"The Nayay Yatra is getting a very good public response and the government in Assam is trying to mislead the people of state. Ramji is with Rahul Gandhi and people of Assam and the country are with Rahul Gandhij," Sukhu said.

Sukhu had paid obeisance at the Ram temple in Shimla on Sunday and lighted diyas. A 24-hour 'Akhand Path' also began at the temple.

Sukhu prayed for the prosperity of the state and said that Lord Rama "is our ideal". The Chief Minister also announced a public holiday in the state for January 22.

The Chief Minister had said that Lord Rama does not belong to any particular party and is the ideal of the entire country and our culture.

Responding to a query, Sukhu had said that he would visit Ayodhya in near future.

He added that Lord Rama is considered incomplete without Lord Hanuman and a statue of Lord Rama would be erected along with that of Lord Hanuman in Jakhu as proposed by the Sood Sabha. (ANI)

