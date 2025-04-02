Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, sparking varied reactions from different political circles. In Himachal Pradesh, Naresh Chauhan, the Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, commented on the issue, emphasizing the need for a thorough and transparent debate before taking any major decision.

"The Congress Party at the national level has its stance on the bill, which is being presented through Parliament and other channels. However, it is crucial to understand the provisions behind bringing any bill, the intent behind it, and how it aims to protect people from different communities," he said.

"A decision of such magnitude must be taken with full transparency, considering the concerns of all communities. Rushing through discussions is not advisable," said Naresh Chauhan.

"Transparency in such matters is essential. Every section of society must move forward in peace and harmony," he said.

He further stressed that the technical aspects of the bill need to be examined carefully, ensuring that the country's secular fabric remains intact. Chauhan called for a detailed discussion in Parliament.

"India believes in taking every community along. Only when we ensure inclusivity can the nation truly progress. The concerns of different groups must be understood, and there should be a detailed debate on this in Parliament. There should be no haste in deciding such matters. If there are doubts regarding the bill, it should be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny," he said.

He reiterated that any amendments required should be made as per the evolving needs of society and that all concerned parties should be heard.

"Parliamentary democracy is rooted in discussion and consensus. Any major decision must be made with the approval of all, including the opposition. No law should be forced upon people without proper deliberation. If there are concerns, they must be addressed appropriately."

Naresh Chauhan also spoke on the recent state budget presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, highlighting its focus on rural economy, environmental sustainability, and job creation.

"This is the third budget presented by the Chief Minister, and he has ensured that every sector and every section of society is taken into account. Significant decisions have been made to strengthen the rural economy. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for making Himachal Pradesh a 'Green State.' Under this initiative, land will be allotted to youth and women groups, enabling them to engage in plantation activities," he said.

He explained that under the new scheme, women and youth groups will receive Rs 6 lakh over five years, which will not only promote afforestation but also create employment opportunities.

Chauhan also highlighted the increase in the minimum support price of milk, benefiting dairy farmers. The government has pledged to provide 25,000 jobs in the coming year across various government sectors.

"This is a well-structured budget that will strengthen the state's economy. I extend my gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister for presenting such a progressive budget." He added.

Chauhan dismissed opposition criticism of the budget, stating that they are divided into multiple factions and lack substantial issues to raise.

"The opposition has no financial strategy, and they are divided into four or five groups. They have no real issues to present, so they are merely playing the role of an opposition for the sake of it," he added.

He pointed out that despite challenges such as reduced central assistance and a revenue deficit of Rs 3,200 crore, the government has continued to implement welfare schemes, including the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and various employment initiatives.

"The GST share for the state has dropped to zero, which presents a major challenge. Additionally, last year's natural calamities severely impacted the state's economy. Despite this, the Chief Minister has taken substantial measures to stabilize the financial condition of Himachal Pradesh," Chauhan said.

Regarding the restructuring of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Chauhan confirmed that the process would be completed soon.

"Due to the budget session, the Chief Minister and other senior leaders have been occupied. However, the pending appointments in the Pradesh Congress Committee will be finalized shortly," he said.

With the Waqf Bill stirring debate and economic policies shaping the future of Himachal Pradesh, political discussions in the state remain intense. The government continues to push for progressive economic policies, while opposition voices attempt to challenge its narrative. The coming weeks will reveal how these debates shape the political landscape in both the state and the country. (ANI)

