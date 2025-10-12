Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 12, (ANI): General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Rashtriya Military School, Chail, to commemorate its historic centenary celebrations.

On the occasion, he inaugurated the majestic Centenary Gate, a symbol of the school's enduring legacy, planted a sapling and released the Commemorative Special Cover as well as the Centennial Chronicle to mark the momentous occasion.

While addressing the faculty and cadets, he commended their discipline, academic excellence and commitment to nation building.

COAS also interacted with the distinguished alumni and veterans, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the Armed Forces and the school's proud heritage. His visit was a tribute to the timeless values of duty, honour and patriotism that RMS Chail has upheld for 100 glorious years, the Indian Army said.

Earlier this week, the Chief of Army Staff felicitated the Malayalam superstar and 'Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee', Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Mohanlal, for his outstanding contribution to society and his continued association with the Armed Forces on Tuesday.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), presented Lt Col (Hony) Mohanlal with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in recognition of his spirit of service, philanthropy and unwavering respect for the uniform, according to a press note.

After meeting with Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi in the national capital, Mohanlal told reporters, "It is a great recognition and so much honour to receive commendation from the Army Chief. The Dadasaheb Phalke award is also one of the reasons. So, we had a good meeting, and we also had a small lunch. It's a great gesture from the fraternity."Noting that he has been a part of the forces for the last 16 years, Mohanlal added, "We had some conversation on how to bring out more efficiency in the TA battalion and what we can do for the country."

Conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in May 2009, Mohanlal has remained deeply connected with the Indian Army, embodying the values of service, discipline and national pride. (ANI)

