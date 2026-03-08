Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri presided over the culmination of the three-day Bushahr Carnival, held from March 5-7 at the grounds of Padam Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur.

The event took place last evening, and as the chief guest, he inaugurated the cultural program by lighting the lamp.

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is also the state president of the Bushahr Sports, Culture and Environment Association, was a special guest on the occasion.

The event organised by the Bushahr Sports, Culture and Environment Association, the Bushahr Carnival, has been held continuously for the past five years, spanning the first three evenings of the four-day historic Phag Mela. Over the years, the event has evolved into not only a cultural event but also a powerful platform for local talent and a powerful way to connect youth with their rich culture.

Agnihotri was on his arrival given a grand welcome by the administration, local people, and party officials. A large number of residents presented their various problems to the Deputy Chief Minister, who assured them of prompt resolution.

At the Bushahr Carnival, President of the Bushahr Sports, Culture and Environment Association, Rampur, Rahul Soni, honoured Agnihotri and Vikramaditya Singh by presenting them with Himachali caps, shawls, and mementoes.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed his happiness and said that under the guidance of Public Works and Urban Development Minister Singh and the tireless efforts of the Rampur unit of the Bushahr Sports, Culture and Environment Association, this event is becoming grander every year. He said that the contributions of the state's first Chief Minister, the late Yashwant Singh Parmar, and former Chief Minister, the late Raja Virbhadra Singh, to the development of Himachal Pradesh can never be forgotten.

He noted that Rampur is the home district of Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and he has left no stone unturned in the development of the region.

The chief guest heartily congratulated all the organisers, artists and associates for this successful event and expressed hope that the Bushhar Carnival, organised by the Bushhar Sports, Culture and Environment Association, will continue to be organised with similar success in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Singh thanked Agnihotri for attending the closing ceremony of the Bushhar Carnival as the chief guest. The souvenir of the Bushhar Carnival was also released.

Himfed Chairman Maheshwar Chauhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil) Rampur Harsh Amarendra Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Naresh Sharma, Director Board of Tourism Yashpal Soni, former District Council Chairman Chandra Mani, officers from various departments and party officials were among those who participated. (ANI)

