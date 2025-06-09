New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his residence in New Delhi on Monday and thanked him for extending a generous hand towards the state.

He informed the Union Minister that the state government has requested the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to increase the validity of all India taxi permits from the existing 12 years to 15 years, keeping in view the operators' demand. The all India taxi permit should also be granted for 15 years, keeping in view the vehicle scrapping policy period of 15 years.

Gadkari assured that he would look into the matter sympathetically and also directed the authorities concerned to process the case accordingly, a Himachal Pradesh government release said.

He stated that in view of its diverse topographical conditions, the development of hilly states like Himachal Pradesh solely depends upon expanding the road and bridge infrastructure.Agnihotri also urged the Union Minister to release the remaining funds to the tune of Rs.7.63 crores under the scheme for special assistance to the State for capital investment (incentives for scrapping of old vehicles).

He also demanded that the Nangal to Jaijon road be declared a national highway, as it would also cater to the proposed bulk drug park. Agnihotri stated that a DPR to the tune of Rs . 429 crores has already been prepared and it would be submitted to the Government of India under the Gati Shakti scheme.

He also urged that the proposed four-laning of NH 503 A from Amritsar to Hoshiarpur may be extended from Bankhandi (HP boundary) to Jhaleda. This is a stretch of approximately 15 kms and would connect Shree Anandpur Sahib and Mata Chintpurni, which would also benefit the pilgrims visiting these two shrines.

Agnihotri also raised the issue of connectivity between Chandigarh and the Baddi industrial area. Gadkri stated that the Centre is actively considering this issue.

The Deputy Chief Minister also raised the issue for approval for up-gradation of link road Jaijon Modh to Tahliwal Chowk via Bhai-Ka-Modh and three bridges for which Rs. 48.69 crore will be provided under CR|IF. The Union Minister assured that he would approve it on priority. The Union Minister directed that the DPR under the Gati Shakti scheme may be prepared and submitted to the Ministry accordingly. (ANI)

