Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Farmers and orchardists from across Himachal Pradesh on Monday staged a massive protest and gherao outside the state Secretariat, demanding immediate implementation of the Supreme Court's directions to frame a clear policy for regularisation.

They also demanded protection of farmers' land and urged the state government to raise the issue of apple and other agricultural produce being kept out of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the Union government.

Also Read | Davos 2026 Updates: Spanish PM Cancels Trip Amid Train Crash.

The protest was jointly organised by the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha, the Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers' Association and several other farmers' and fruit growers' organisations. A large number of farmers and orchardists from different districts participated in the demonstration, warning of intensified agitation if their demands were not met.

Addressing the protesters here, Sanjay Chauhan, Convener of the joint forum of apple farmers' organisations, said the primary demand was that the state government must immediately frame and implement a policy as directed by the Supreme Court, instead of continuing evictions and cutting of orchards under the pretext of High Court orders.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2026: Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details.

"For a long time, the Revenue and Forest departments of the state government have been carrying out evictions of poor and marginal farmers and cutting apple orchards by citing High Court orders. Our first demand is that this be stopped immediately," Chauhan said while speaking to ANI.

"Recently, two important decisions have come from the Supreme Court. In an order dated December 18, the Chief Justice of India-led Bench set aside the High Court's directions related to eviction and cutting of apple trees. The Supreme Court clearly said that framing a policy is not the job of the High Court but of the government, and directed that a policy be made to provide land to small, poor and marginal farmers," he added.

Chauhan said that despite the Supreme Court's clear directions, the state government had not yet implemented the order on the ground.

"Earlier, the government kept saying it was bound by High Court orders. Now those orders have been rejected by the Supreme Court, which has given clear-cut directions to frame a policy. Our main demand today is that this policy be made and implemented immediately," he said.

Taking strong exception to recent and proposed trade agreements, Chauhan said farmers were deeply concerned over FTAs under which import duties on fruits were being reduced.

"Under recent Free Trade Agreements, including one with New Zealand, import duty on apples, pears and kiwi has reportedly been reduced from around 50 per cent to 25 per cent. There are also talks of reducing tariffs on apple imports under bilateral trade discussions with the US," he said.

"If apple imports are liberalised, it will put the livelihoods of nearly 15 lakh apple-producing families in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir at risk. We demand that agricultural produce be kept completely out of FTAs and that at least 100 per cent import duty be imposed on apples to protect domestic farmers," Chauhan added.

He said apple cultivation alone contributes around 13.5 per cent to Himachal Pradesh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), but policies of both the Centre and the state were pushing agriculture and horticulture into crisis.

Chauhan also raised several other demands, including the immediate release of pending payments under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

"Around Rs 140 crore is still pending under the Market Intervention Scheme. Farmers need cash, not sprays or other products. The pending amount should be released immediately and transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts," he said.

Other key demands included timely payment to milk producers, an increase in the minimum procurement price of milk, strict action against illegal mining in Kangra and other districts, repair of irrigation systems affected by mining, channelisation of the Beas river, and full implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

"The Forest Rights Act was passed by Parliament in 2006, but it has still not been implemented properly in Himachal Pradesh. Instead of implementing the Act, action is being taken against those who have filed claims. This is unacceptable," Chauhan said.

He also opposed privatisation in the power sector and installation of smart meters, saying it would lead to job losses and exploitation of consumers in a power-producing state like Himachal Pradesh.

Another farmer, Deepak Chauhan, said the dispute between farmers and the government was not new and had continued for years.

"Earlier, the government used to cite High Court directions. Now the Supreme Court has given a clear decision and directed the government to frame a policy. If the government forms a clear policy, the Supreme Court's directions will be fully implemented," he told ANI.

"For the last two years, farmers have not received payments under the Market Intervention Scheme. The government says money has not come from Delhi and instead talks about giving machines or products. In today's inflation, farmers need money first," he said.

Deepak Chauhan also expressed concern over foreign apple imports.

"If import duties on apples are reduced, farmers here will not be able to compete with international produce. The agreements should be reviewed because they will cause huge losses to apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The protesting farmers warned that if the state government failed to implement the Supreme Court order and did not effectively take up their demands with the Centre, including keeping agricultural produce out of FTAs, they would intensify their agitation and take the protest to Delhi in the coming days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)