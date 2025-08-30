Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the Chamba district has been badly affected due to the flash floods triggered by the heavy rains and assured that the government will restore the connectivity very soon.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Singh said, "There has been a lot of damage in the state, especially on the 24th, 25th and 26th and district Chamba has been badly affected...I am inspecting the situation on the ground."

"The roads have been damaged. Our government will ensure that connectivity is restored as soon as possible. The state government stands with the people of Chamba in this difficult time," he added.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena held a review meeting to enquire about the situation of roads in Chamba and other districts affected by the landslides and floods here on Friday.

It was informed in the meeting that the road from Chamba to Salooni, up to Koti bridge, has been through, and from Koti bridge in Salooni subdivision to the village Sanghani has been opened for small vehicles and is likely to be opened till Saturday for heavy ones.

The work of opening the road from Sanghani to Khundimaral, bordering Jammu and Kashmir, was in progress. The Chief Secretary stated that at present there were around 1500 people stationed at Chamba chowgan and were being taken care of by the district administration, and the local people have also come forward to extend help.

Besides, it was also informed that the district administration of Chamba has made arrangements of buses and taxis from Nurpur, Kangra and Pathankot depots to evacuate around 5000 people who have left on foot from Bharmour to Chamba and were being extended all help en route to Chamba.

As many as five sorties were made by helicopters, and 25 people have been brought back to Chamba from Bharmour. Adequate food grains have been airlifted to Bharmour along with officials and the mechanical wing of PWD.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a moderate to high flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmour districts until 11:30 AM on Saturday. (ANI)

