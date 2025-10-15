Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): In a significant development that has sent shockwaves through political circles in Himachal Pradesh, Brijeshwar Kashyap, elder son of former BJP Member of Parliament from Shimla constituency Virender Kashyap, has been booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered by the Solan Police following a complaint by a woman who accused him of sexually exploiting her under the false pretext of marriage.

According to the police, the accused, who reportedly runs a private clinic in Solan, developed a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her. The complainant stated that she entered into physical relations with him, believing his commitment was genuine. However, she later discovered that Brijeshwar Kashyap was already married, following which she approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan Gaurav Singh said that a case under Sections 69 (rape on false promise of marriage) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. Police have begun further investigation into the matter.

This incident comes close on the heels of another high-profile case in Solan, where Ram Kumar Bindal, the elder brother of Himachal BJP President Rajiv Bindal, was arrested earlier on Friday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman.

Police sources stated that the complainant's statement has been recorded and that medical examination procedures have been completed. The authorities are also verifying digital and documentary evidence related to communication between the complainant and the accused.

The Solan Police have stated that further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, and the accused could be summoned for questioning soon. (ANI)

