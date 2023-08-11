Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): The road from Ghagus to Brampukhar in Himachal Pradesh has been closed following a massive landslide at Magrot, the Himachal Pradesh Traffic Police said on Friday

The Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was shut after a landslide in the State's Solan district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

"Today Aug 11, at around 2:35 am to 2:40 am, due to rains, Shimla National Highway 5, between Thambu Mod and Chakki Mod, has been closed due to landslides from the hill," an official said.

Meanwhile, the combined death toll from rains, floods, and landslides in the state has reached 223 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

"So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged," Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said. (ANI)

