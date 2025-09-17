New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday stated that if constructive criticism replaces mere fault-finding in Indian politics, the country can achieve the status of a developed nation well before 2047.

He made these remarks while addressing the National Conference and Book Release organised by the Narendra Modi Study Centre on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

The event celebrated the Prime Minister's vision and reiterated the role of constructive dialogue, innovative governance, and social responsibility in achieving a developed and empowered India by 2047.

The theme of the conference was "Viksit Bharat@2047: Roadmap for Inclusive Development, Social Justice, and Sustainable Growth."

As the Chief Guest, the Governor congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the transformative leadership of the Prime Minister over the last 11 years, stating that the development journey under his guidance has not been limited to governance but has been a lived experience, connecting schemes and policies with the daily lives of citizens. He lauded the initiatives aimed at self-reliance, innovation, social justice, women's empowerment, clean energy, and global cooperation, adding that these measures would serve as guiding principles for generations to come.

Shukla appreciated the spirit of the GST Council, where decisions are made unanimously.

"While Parliament witnessed disruptions, the GST Council continued to pass tax rationalisations through consensus, thereby exemplifying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," said the Governor.

He also highlighted the success of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, noting that accounts were opened even with zero balances, bringing banking services directly to people's doorsteps. Within a year, the accumulated deposits reached nearly 56,000 crore rupees, underscoring the Prime Minister's commitment to a corruption-free governance system.

The Governor further shared that, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, he launched a "Drug-Free Himachal" campaign in Himachal Pradesh, which is now actively discussed in almost every panchayat, reinforcing the message that protecting the state from drugs is crucial for its future.

On the occasion, seven books based on the life and work of Prime Minister Modi were released by the Governor.

Former Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi also shared his insights during the event. Professor Jaseem Mohammad, Convener of the programme, welcomed the Governor.

Prof. Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, Basan Goyal, author and President of Sarvarth Seva Foundation, and other prominent people were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

