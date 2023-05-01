Shimla, May 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday directed officials to start the process of transferring and posting employees serving in border and remote areas and those who have completed their tenure without delay.

“Instances have come to the notice of the government that the guiding principles are not being adhered to strictly and officials/officers posted in the border areas are not being transferred even after completing the tenure,' a notification said.

The normal tenure of employees at one station is three years, but it is less (one to two years) in case of sensitive posts. However, the government can transfer any employee before completion of the tenure in view of administrative exigency or in public interest.

The guidelines have also specifically mentioned some officers and officials who cannot be posted in their home district or home Tehsil.

In another notification, the state government reiterated that as ban on general transfers continues, no transfer would be made without the approval of the chief minister.

