Himachal Pradesh [India], December 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government has issued show-cause notices to two private cement manufacturers for shutting down their operations in the state without prior intimation.

The show-cause notices issued in the name of Ambuja Cement Ltd in Solan district and ACC Cement Lid, Gagal Cement Works in Bilaspur (H.P.) say, "The firms have stopped their operations without any prior notice, thus putting a question mark on the livelihood of thousands of stakeholders who are engaged in transportation and other allied activities."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Government To Introduce Two-Semester System in Schools From Next Academic Year.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Government of Himachal Pradesh to assess the situation and on the basis of which the state government took cognizance and issued notices to the firms.

"It is indeed alarming that you have not taken the state government or its functionaries into confidence before taking such a major decision involving the lives and livelihoods of so many stakeholders. Moreover, you have not even tried to approach or exhaust various forums, avenues, or channels available with the state machinery in order to resolve whatever concerns, grievances, or issues that they might have," the notice issued by the director of industries to the firms on Friday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Leo Varadkar on 2nd Term As Head of Ireland Government.

"It is to our disbelief that even the local administration was clueless about your drastic steps and if not for the alertness of our law and order machinery, the situation could have easily deteriorated, for which you would have been solely responsible," the notice says.

"You are aware that precious land for the plant, mining lease, and other required infrastructure have all been granted to you by the government in order to commission your project and facilitate further operations of the same. It is also a fact that thousands of peoples have also lost their land in either the leased area or plant site thereby permanently affecting their livelihood adversely," it says.

"Keeping in view the above facts, you are directed to explain why we should not initiate appropriate administrative action under various Acts and Rules pertaining to Revenue, Transport, Industries & Labour Departments, etc. against you in order to safeguard lives and livelihood of the various sections of the society impacted due to this uncalled for unilateral action of yours," the notice added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)