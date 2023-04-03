Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is planning to set up two doppler radar stations in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts to enhance weather monitoring capabilities, a spokesperson said here on Monday.

This step will enhance the alert system to predict future weather trends, and alert meteorologists about upcoming precipitation, storms or severe weather, which will help to adopt the safety measures much in advance, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | Acer Launches New Aspire 3 Laptop Powered With Intel Core i3 Processor in India; Check Specs and Price Details.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the matter regarding the need of setting up these stations in the state has been raised with the Union government.

He said that the state government is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the benefit of the people.

Also Read | Germany: Man Arrested After Starting Fire in Berlin Hospital.

The Doppler Radar Technology will enable the meteorologists to accurately forecast the arrival of precipitation with location, intensity and severity of the bad weather and to highlight whether there's a high or low probability of danger to life and property, the statement said.

The frequent occurrence of heavy rains, thunderstorms and hailstorms in Himachal, makes it even more pertinent to have these radar stations, it said.

These stations will enhance the weather monitoring capabilities, enabling the administration to make early arrangements to mitigate damages caused by disasters and to ensure the safety of life.

Apart from this, the state government is also focusing on establishing high-tech seismic observatory-cum-data analysis centres in Kangra and Hamirpur districts with the help of the Union government, the spokesperson said.

The observatory and data analysis centres will aid in the early detection and warning of earthquakes, which can potentially save lives and minimise damages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)