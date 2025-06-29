Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday stated that the BJP-led Union Government has introduced various welfare schemes for tribal and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards the mountain regions.

Rijiju informed about the ongoing road construction works from Kaza to Kelong and stated that this would help improve the state's connectivity with National Highways.

"We have introduced various schemes for tribals and minorities, especially for the youth... PM Modi always had a focus on the mountain regions... Our former Chief Minister, Jairam Thakur, also launched a sewerage scheme in Keylong with us, along with the local MP, Kangana Ranaut. We also got the opportunity to meet the party members... You can see the difference in the border area on your own. From Kaza to Keylong, the work of the road construction is going on; after that, it will improve the connectivity of Himachal Pradesh with the national highways," Rijiju told reporters here.

The Union Minister stated that during his visit to Himachal Pradesh's most remote areas, including Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti, he laid the foundation stone for various schemes benefiting tribals and minorities.

He said that he would also visit the Chamba, Solan and Una districts of Himachal Pradesh on his next visit.

Rijiju was on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. On the last day of his tour, while returning to Chandigarh from Lahaul Spiti, Rijiju stopped for a while in Kullu, where the administrative officials and BJP members gave him a grand welcome.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour in Himachal has wreaked havoc in the state, with Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Sunday saying that road connectivity and power lines have been impacted in several regions of the state as heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused significant damage across several parts of state, with incidents of landslides, waterlogging, and disrupted connectivity being reported from multiple districts. (ANI)

