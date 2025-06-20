Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Dharamshala-Kangra National Highway has been blocked due to a landslide on Friday morning triggered by intermittent rains that have been lashing the region since last night.

The movement of four-wheelers has come to a complete halt on this road, and people have to opt for alternate routes. This is the main connecting route from Dharamshala to Kangra and the airport, which has been blocked near Lower Sakoh since 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon officially entered Himachal Pradesh on Friday, five days before its normal onset date of June 25. It will grip the entire state by the 25th, so IMD takes it as normal.

With the early arrival, several parts of the state have already witnessed rainfall, and the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains across Himachal over the next 5 to 7 days.

Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, told ANI:"On June 20, 2025, the southwest monsoon entered Himachal Pradesh. It has already covered districts like Kinnaur, Kullu, Sirmaur, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla. The remaining districts will be covered by the monsoon in the next 2 to 3 days." He said.

"Usually, the monsoon arrives in Himachal by June 25, and in Shimla city by June 22. This year's arrival is a few days earlier, which is still considered within the normal range," he added.

Earlier, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries after a landslide struck a walkway to Kedarnath near Jangalchatti in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.

According to a statement from the Rudraprayag Police, the landslide was triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, which caused large amounts of debris and stones to fall onto the trekking route, blocking and damaging the walkway to Kedarnath Dham. (ANI)

