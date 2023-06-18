Harimpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against four persons in connection with the leaking of the question paper of Junior Engineer, Post Code 970 at Harimpur police station, an official statement informed on Saturday.

According to the statement, the FIR was registered on the enquiry report submitted by Sub-Inspector Shyam Lal, E.O PS SV & ACB Kullu.

The statement mentioned that the case was registered under sections 409, 420, 120B Indian Penal Code & 12, 13(1)(a), 13(2) PC Act.

"FIR U/S 409, 420, 120B IPC & 12, 13(1)(a), 13(2) PC Act (as amended in 2018) has been registered in Police Station, SV & ACB Hamirpur on enquiry report submitted by Sub-Inspector Shyam Lal, E.O PS SV & ACB Kullu. The FIR pertains to the leakage of the question paper of Junior Engineer, Post Code 970," the official statement said.

"This case has been registered against four persons whose prima facie role has been established during the enquiry in leakage of the question paper of above mentioned Post Code," it added. (ANI)

