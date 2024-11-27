Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced on Wednesday that the winter session of the State Legislative Assembly will be held from December 18 to 21.

Pathania stated that the session will take place at Tapovan in Dharamshala, with a total of four meetings scheduled during this period.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government will mark two years in office with a grand function on December 11 in Bilaspur, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a meeting with senior officials on Monday evening to discuss the programme's outline and preparations. Sukhu revealed that senior Congress leaders would be invited to attend the event. Additionally, all ministers, Congress MLAs, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of boards and corporations, assembly election candidates, Congress party office-bearers, and beneficiaries of various state government schemes would be present.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur criticised the Sukhu government, claiming that the state has regressed by 20 years under two years of Congress rule.

"The entire Himachal Pradesh is astonished to hear this. Celebrations are meant for achievements, but in these two years of their government, Himachal Pradesh has gone back by 20 years. It is laughable that state ministers and the HP Congress chief claim to have no knowledge of any celebrations. Is only the Chief Minister in favour of celebrating, while the Congress party is not? There is no coordination between the government and the Congress party. Only the CM and his selected associates seem to be planning the celebrations," he said.

"In two years of their governance, Delhi's Himachal Bhawan has been attached by the court, and 18 properties of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) are being closed. Such situations have never arisen before. Not one of the guarantees given by them has been fulfilled, yet they are hosting celebrations," Thakur added. (ANI)

