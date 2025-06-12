Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATOA) has joined the ongoing search and rescue operation for a missing Israeli-American national, Samuel (Shmuel) Vengrinovich, who has been missing in the Indrahar Pass region near Dharamshala since June 6.

According to a statement, ATOA had received an urgent request from the Israeli Rescue Team on the night of June 10, seeking support in the challenging high-altitude rescue mission. Promptly, a team of three trained and experienced mountain rescuers from Manali, led by Ramesh Kumar, President of ATOA, was dispatched to Dharamshala with technical mountain rescue equipment. The team was joined on site by four local trekking guides familiar with the difficult terrain.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crashes: Shah Rukh Khan, Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu & Others Mourn Tragic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad.

The on-ground coordination is being handled by Praveen Sood (Pintu), General Secretary of ATOA Kullu Manalli and a veteran in Himalayan rescue operations. "We are working in close coordination with the Israeli Rescue Team, the local administration, and volunteer groups. The District Administration and DC Office Dharamshala have extended full logistical and operational support to the mission, including providing satellite phones to ensure seamless communication in the remote and rugged areas," said Praveen Sood.

As per information gathered, 44-year-old Samuel Vengrinovich had set out on a trek towards Indrahar Pass with friends and was last seen on 6th June at approximately 12:37 PM near a glacier adjoining the Indrahar Pass trail. Bad weather conditions are believed to have caused him to lose his way.

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Has Decided to Conduct New Caste Survey in State, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

The tourist was last seen on Friday, at 12:37 PM, at the base heading towards a glacier next to the Indrahar Pass trail, Himachal Pradesh, India.

Indrahar Pass is located in the Dhauladhar range in the Himalayas. The trek is at an altitude of more than 4 thousand meters above sea level and connects the Kangra and Chamba districts of Himachal Pradesh. The trek starts from McLeodganj and goes on for around 35 kilometres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)