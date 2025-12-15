Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board Chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar said that the Board has disbursed a total amount of Rs 14.17 crore to 3,835 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, a press release said.

Kanwar said that of the total Rs 14.17 crore, Rs 9.28 crore has been disbursed under the Board's Education Assistance Schemes.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Government Directs Schools To Shift to Online Mode for Students Upto Class 5 As Air Quality Deteriorates in National Capital.

The Board runs several education assistance schemes under Finance for Education Help, with beneficiaries ranging from class 1 students to PhD students. Under these schemes, beneficiaries in classes 1 to 8 receive Rs 8,400 annually; those in classes 9-12 receive Rs 12,000; graduation students receive Rs 36,000; post-graduation students receive Rs 60,000; diploma students receive Rs 48,000; and PhD students receive Rs 1,20,000.

BOCW Welfare Board Chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar presided over the 53rd Board of Directors Meeting of the Board, held in Shimla.

Also Read | Government Appoints Ravi Ranjan as Managing Director of State Bank of India.

During the meeting, the Board approved the establishment of a new sub-office of the HPBOCW Welfare Board at Baldwara, Bhambla, in District Mandi, with the aim of improving accessibility and service delivery for registered construction workers. It also approved the Annual Accounts of the Welfare Board for the financial year 2024-25.

To ensure timely benefits for workers, the Board directed the concerned authorities to expedite processing of pending claims, including completion of e-KYC and other formalities, so that eligible beneficiaries receive assistance without delay, the release said.

The Chairman expressed gratitude to all members for their valuable suggestions and cooperation. He said that the firm commitment of the Board towards the welfare, social security, and upliftment of construction workers across the State was now yielding results, and eligible beneficiaries are immensely benefited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)