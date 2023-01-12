Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh police have booked the Branch Manager of the Kasumpti branch of the ICICI Bank in connection to a fraud case worth over Rs 3.89 crores, the police said on Thursday.

The complaint alleged that the bank branch manager transferred the mutual fund money of customers to his account.

According to the ASP Sunil Negi, Sumit Dogra, manager of the bank's head office at Mall road, Shimla, has given a complaint to the police that a person named Arvind Kumar, branch manager of Kasumpti branch was transferring the amount of a mutual fund to his account, instead of the customers' account.

"There was no record found related to the mutual fund money," the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, a committee of the bank investigated the whole matter, in which it was found that Arvind Kumar, manager of the Kasumpati branch, had committed fraud of about Rs 3,89,89,582 in the name of the bank.

"He transferred the money of the customers into his own account, while no such amount came in the bank account," officials said.

Shimla Police have registered a case under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. (ANI)

