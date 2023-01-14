Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] January 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Rishika Sanghamitra, the Girls Hostel of Himachal Pradesh Law University at Shimla's Ghandal area.

This hostel will be constructed with an estimated outlay of about Rs. 14.50 crore, a press release said.

Chief Justice HP High Court and Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University Amjad A. Sayed were also present on occasion.

"The State Government would provide an adequate additional budget for the construction of girls' hostel. He also urged the University authorities for constructing a Boy's hostel as well to help the students. He said that Government would provide Rs. 5 crores for the construction of this hostel as soon as the land will be made available. He also asked the PWD authorities to provide the best possible design for the hostels," Chief Minister said to a gathering on the occasion.

Sukhu further said although the financial condition of the State was not good as the State was reeling under a debt burden of over Rs. 75,000 crores, the State Government was committed to providing all possible assistance for strengthening infrastructure.

"The endeavour of the State Government was to expedite forest clearances for providing an additional 25 bighas of land for the expansion of the University campus. He said that with the support of the people, the state will overcome the hurdles as far as equitable development was concerned," Sukhu added.

As per the official statement, Chief Minister said that the State Government was coming up with a special policy for wooing investment in major sectors like education, health, tourism, hydro and food processing so that Himachal Pradesh could be made a self-sufficient and self-dependent State.

He said that active support and cooperation of employees and people from every section of society was solicited to ensure that the State comes out of the debt trap and forges ahead on the path of progress and prosperity.

It would be pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister made the visit to the Law University at the request of the University authorities to ensure that the University becomes a premier institute of the country.

Earlier, Chief Minister was accorded a rousing reception by hundreds of people lined up to welcome him enroute from Shimla.

Justice Amjad A. Sayed said that it was a proud moment for the University that a world-class Girls' Hostel will be coming up on the University Campus. He said that great centres of education and learning could develop only with the proper protection and patronage of the State. He said that the University requires about six hostels for boys and girls for which additional funds would be required. He thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring all possible help for expanding the infrastructure required, read the press release.

Vice Chancellor of National Law University Prof Nishtha Jaswal welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion. She also highlighted various achievements of the University and also placed a few demands on the University. Registrar Law University Prof. S.S. Jaswal presented a vote of thanks, it added. (ANI)

