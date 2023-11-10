Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Chief Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Government has ordered for legal action on the complaint against Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu which was filed by businessman Nishant Sharma.

The SPs of the Shimla and Kangra districts will have to file a status report on the complaint with the Himachal Pradesh government by November 16, said Prabodh Saxena, Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh government.

Also Read | Dhanteras Sees Strong Demand for Gold, Silver Ornaments; Traders Expect Sales To Surpass Last Year's Level.

"We are taking action as per rules and Law", said Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, SP, Shimla.

Earlier, businessman Nishant Sharma sent a legal notice to the police seeking the registration of a case against the DGP and cited a threat to his family and property.

Also Read | Delhi Police Constable Held for Posing As Traffic Personnel, Issuing Fake Challans.

Sharma, in his complaint to the Shimla superintendent of police, alleged that he had received threats from his business partners to himself, his family members, and his property. He mentioned an incident of a brutal attack on him in Gurugram on August 25.

Businessman Nishant Sharma, who is a lawyer, held a press conference in Palampur on Monday and said that after having some issues with his business partner, a few people attacked him in Gurugram and he filed a complaint.

He further said that sometime later, the Director General of Himachal Police asked him to come to Shimla to see him without assigning any reason.

"DGP Sanjay Kundu asked me to meet him in Shimla and sent messages through DSP Palampur and SHO Palampur. I refused to meet him, and then two criminals attacked me while I was travelling with my family. It was a second attack, and the criminals were pressuring me to withdraw my complaint in the previous case. Then I wrote two emails, one to SP Kangra and the second to DGP Sanjay Kundu and I respectfully asked him why he called me, who gave him my phone number, what the motive behind it was, and why DGP misinterpreted my email and lodged an FIR against me in Shimla," he said.

He further alleged a threat to his life and family.

"I want to ask what relations the DGP has with these goons and why the DGP wanted to meet me; I am feeling unsafe and they have threatened me and my family," he said, demanding a police investigation.

"If they find it correct, then they should take action against DGP since he knows who is attacking me and what the intent is," said Nishant.

The DGP had registered a defamation case against the businessman.

In his complaint, DGP Sanjay Kundu said that hotelier Nishant Sharma, a resident of Palampur, had on October 29 sent a letter on his official email, with copies to other officials, in which he made false allegations with intentions to harm his reputation and tarnish his image.

A case under sections 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 499 (defamation), 500 and 505 of the IPC was registered against the businessman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)