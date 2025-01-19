Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday visited the Pong Dam in Kangra district for bird watching and toured the ancient temples at the famous tourist site, Bathu-Ki-Lari. He said this area has immense potential for tourism and the State Government was making significant efforts to promote tourism in the region.

Sukhu said that migratory birds from Siberia and Mongolia flock to Pong Dam, attracting visitors from across the country. He directed the forest department to ensure the safety of these birds. For the convenience of tourists, two boats have already been deployed and two more speed boats would soon be added to facilitate the visitors. Additionally, basic facilities for tourists would be developed in the area, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government's initiatives have led to an increase in tourist footfall in the region, with nearly 30 thousand tourists visiting the area last year. "Efforts are underway to introduce water sports activities at the Regional Water Center, near Pong Dam Barrage, further boosting tourism in the area," he added.

He said that in Basa of Jawali assembly constituency, a Wildlife Interpretation Centre has been established at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore to enhance tourist experiences and provide educational resources. He said that this centre aims to create awareness about the importance of conservation and the remarkable migratory patterns of these birds.

"The centre offers provision for stay and dormitories, where students from colleges and schools can stay and learn about the rich biodiversity of Pong. This unique opportunity will enable young minds to connect with nature, learn about the importance of conservation, and develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world. We invite bird enthusiasts, nature lovers and students to visit the area to experience the beauty and wonder of Pong's avian birds," he said.

CM Sukhu said that the number of migratory birds visiting Pong Dam this year had risen significantly. As of December 2024, 92,885 migratory birds have been recorded and the count was expected to cross one lakh by the end of the season. In comparison, 85,000 birds visited the dam during the entire season from October to January previous year. He said that, on average, 100 species of migratory birds visit Pong Dam annually. This season, 85 species have already been observed.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Prof. Chander Kumar, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, Superintendent of Police, Police Districts Nurpur and Dehra Ashok Ratan and other officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

